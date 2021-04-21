Happy Chaitra Navratri Ram Navami 2021! Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. On this day, along with regular puja, a havan performed in the house. Ram Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is observed on April 21 this year. It is said that on the day of Ramnavami, Lord Rama was born in the house of King Dasharatha. On the day of Ramnavami, along with worshipping Lord Shri Ram, a havan is also done. Performing havan is said to bring positive energy to the home. However, for more positivity today if you want to start the Navaratri 2021 Day 9 aka Ram Navami with a Vaishno Devi Aarti, you can find it here live-streaming on YouTube.

Also, if you missed Chaitra Navratri Day 8 aarti, you can check it out below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)