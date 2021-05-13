‘Chand Raat’ or ‘Chaand Raat,’ is observed on the eve of Eid al-Fitr. Families and friends gather to spot the new moon, which signals the start of Shawwal month and the day of Eid. After the moon sighting, share Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 wishes, Eid al-Fitr greetings and Happy Eid messages with your friends and family and celebrate Chaand Raat virtually.

Watch Video: Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 Wishes, Eid al-Fitr Greetings and Happy Eid Messages

