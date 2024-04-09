Chand Raat, the eve of Eid, is a joyous occasion for Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated with family and friends. It begins with families and friends gathering together in mosques, at homes, or outdoors, eagerly awaiting the sighting of the moon. Chand Raat signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr. This year, Chand Raat 2024 will be celebrated on April 9 or 10, depending on the moon sighting. The Chand Raat festivities include music, food, and fireworks, with everyone eagerly looking to the sky for the crescent-shaped moon. Once the moon is sighted, families break their fasts and offer prayers. Muslims wish each other Chand Raat Mubarak once the moon is sighted. The Chand Raat festivities end when people rest before the Eid Salah or the Eid prayer in the morning. To share the joy with your loved ones, send them Chand Raat 2024 wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, wallpapers, and images to celebrate. Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here.

