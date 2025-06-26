In a bizarre act of vandalism, a group of miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly attempted to damage a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar but failed, despite striking it repeatedly with rods. The statue, located in the city, reportedly endured at least 50 blows during the attack, which occurred around 2:30 AM on June 26. CCTV footage shows three individuals removing a garland before launching the assault using what appeared to be wooden sticks or rods. The attackers later fled the scene. After the video went viral on social media, Bareilly Police took swift action, arresting five suspects and confirming that a case has been registered under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway. Bareilly: Man Inappropriately Touches Girl Student in Broad Daylight in UP's Izzatnagar, Arrested After Police Encounter (Watch Videos).

Miscreants Fail to Damage Ambedkar Statue

स्थानीय पुलिस बल मौके पर मौजूद है। संदर्भित प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 05 आरोपियों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। अग्रेतर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) June 26, 2025

