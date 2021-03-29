Happy Holi and Dhulivandan 2021 to you! If you are looking for Happy Holi wishes in Marathi & Dhulivandan 2021 greetings you have come to the right place. We have a beautiful collection of Holi greetings, Dhulivandan messages, Happy Dhulivandan wishes, Rang Panchami photos, Holi GIFs and SMS. We also give you the latest WhatsApp stickers which you can download and send to your friends and family.

Holi 2020 marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: रंग प्रेमाचा, रंग स्नेहाचा, रंग नात्यांचा, रंग बंधाचा, रंग हर्षाचा, रंग उल्हासाचा, रंग नव्या उत्सवाचा साजरा करू होळी संगे… होळीच्या आणि रंगपंचमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Holi 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Jivnachya Watewar Kalyanche Bandh Futun Jatat, Wahun Jate Sahwasache Paani,Tarihi Maitricha Ankur Tag Dharun Rahto, Karan Bhijat Rahtat Tya Aathavani. Happy Holi!

Holi wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Holi Dar Varshi Yete Aani, Sarvana Rangun Jate, Te Rang Nighun Jata Pan, Tumachya Premacha Rang,Tasach Rahto. Happy Holi!

