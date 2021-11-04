Millions of Hindus are celebrating Diwali or Deepavali, regarded as the biggest Hindu festival across the globe on Thursday. Diwali 2021 falls on November 4, the same day when Lakshmi Puja takes place. People indulge in lavish celebrations including praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, lighting diyas, gifting to family, enjoying card parties, indulging in scrumptious delicacies. People also enjoy exchanging happy greetings with their near and dear ones. Here’s a collection of Happy Diwali 2021 images, Diwali HD wallpapers, Lakshmi Pujan 2021 wishes, Happy Lakshmi Puja greetings, Lakshmi Puja messages, Deepavali images, Shubh Deepavali HD wallpapers and a lot more.

Happy Diwali (File Image)

Diwali Wishes for Facebook: May This Diwali Light Up New Dreams, Fresh Hopes, Undiscovered Avenues, Different Perspectives, Everything Bright and Beautiful and Fill Your Days With Pleasant Surprises And Moments. Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes (File Image)

Diwali Wishes for WhatsApp: Just Like the Colours of Rangoli, Hope This Diwali Brings New Smiles, Undiscovered Avenues, and Different Perspective and Unbound Happiness. Have a Wonderful Diwali and a Great New Year!

Happy Diwali 2021 (File Image)

Diwali Wishes for Family: Wish You a Happy Laxmi Poojan, May Friends and Family Be Always Near, Maa Lakshmi Will Take Care of Each Problem and Every Fear. Have a Great Lakshmi Pujan.

Happy Diwali (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Diwali Greetings for Diwali 2021: Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned To Admire, and Not To Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Diwali and a Happy New Year With Plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Diwali Messages for Loved Ones: Good Thoughts, Sweet Words, Lakshmi Pujan Is an Auspicious Day. Today I Ask Goddess Lakshmi To Send a Blank Cheque Your Way. Happy Laxmi Poojan.

