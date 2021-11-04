Happy Diwali 2021! Diwali, the festival of lights holds special significance amongst the Hindus. The five-day festival of Diwali began with Dhanteras, followed by Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, aka Roop Chaturdashi or Yama Deepawali. And now is the time to celebrate Badi Diwali or Main Diwali, the day when Lakshmi Puja or Laxmi Poojan takes place. This year Diwali is celebrated on November 4, Thursday. To celebrate the day in the most fun way we bring you a collection of short and sweet Diwali messages, Diwali 2021 greetings for friends, Happy Diwali 2021 messages, Diwali 2021 messages in English, Diwali GIFs, WhatsApp messages and so on. You can download these for free and share them with your family and friends. Lakshmi Puja 2021 Wishes & Happy Diwali Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Status, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS for Badi Diwali Celebrations.

On the day of Narak Chaturdashi, one should never leave the house empty. The day is celebrated one day before Diwali which is the main festival and leaving the house is considered inauspicious. To maintain the abode of prosperity in the house on Narak Chaturdashi people light diyas right outside their houses. Some even keep a 1 rupee coin in a lamp in the south direction of the house and pray to Yamraj. As for Badi Diwali, the day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi who is worshipped along with Lord Ganesha, a son-like figure for Devi Lakshmi. People place Lakshmi-Ganesha idols at home and perform Lakshmi Pujan following all the customs and rituals. Diwali 2021 Wishes in Telugu & Deepavali Subhakankshalu HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Shubh Deepavali With WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers and GIF Greetings.

Here's a collection of Happy Diwali 2021 greetings, messages, images, quotes, HD wallpapers, SMS, wishes and more to exchange with your family and friends. Wish them all a very Happy and Safe Diwali.

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Diwali Be Free From Darkness and Abundant With Light.

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Fun and Festive Diwali!

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping Your Diwali Brings Health, Wealth, and Happiness.

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Diwali Bring Peace and Love to Your Life.

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Diwali Burn Out Your Problems and Brighten Your Life.

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Fortuitous Year Ahead This Diwali.

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Light the Candles and May Your Diwali Be Divine! Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Happy and Safe Diwali

Happy Diwali WhatsApp Stickers Online

Another fun way to wish your loved ones on Diwali is by WhatsApp stickers. You can download WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app and send it to your loved ones. Find Happy Diwali WhatsApp Stickers online. We wish you all a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali 2021!

