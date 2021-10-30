Diwali 2021 celebrations will begin at Times Square in New York City of the United States on Saturday. People can catch live streaming of the event on the official Twitter and Facebook handles of "Diwali at Times Square". Diwali At Times Square 2021 will begin from 10:30 pm IST.

Here Are Live Streaming Links:

We are going live! Catch us tomorrow on our social media channels for a live view of the most happening event in New York! Timings: 1:00 PM EST - USA East Coast 10:00 AM PST - USA West Coast 6:00 PM GMT - London Time 10:30 PM IST - Indian Time pic.twitter.com/hD7sJ2vM8H — Diwali Times Square (@DiwaliTS) October 29, 2021

