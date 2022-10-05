Dussehra is marked on the tenth day of the seventh Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, which falls between September and October. The pious event celebrates Lord Ram's vanquishing of the 10-headed demon king Ravan, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Similarly, in some parts of India, the festival is observed as Vijayadashmi, which commemorates the slaying of the demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. The observance marks the last day of Navratri and Durga Puja. Here's how Twitter celebrated the Hindu festival; check out the latest Dussehra 2022 wishes, Vijayadashami 2022 videos, GIFs, and greetings by netizens.

Dussehra 2022 Tweets

Happy Dussehra 2022 Everybody

Happy Dussehra to all of you. The festival of Dussehra, symbolises the victory of good over evil, inspires us to move forward on the path of truth. https#Vijayadashami pic.twitter.com/JIELm9yNjO — Naini Vishnoi🇮🇳 (@NainiVishnoi) October 5, 2022

Netizens Share Dussehra Wishes & Videos

Let’s celebrate the triumph of the force of good over the force of evil. May Lord Shri Ram keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every battle of life. Happy #Dussehra to you and your family❤️🌺#Vijayadashami #दशहरा #Dussehra2022 pic.twitter.com/bKWajm3AbI — SuniL Singh Rajput (@Sunil2416) October 5, 2022

Happy Vijayadashmi 2022 Messages By Twitterati

Arjuna prayed to Maa Durga on Bhagwan Shri Krishna’s advice before participating in the Mahabharata War. To defeat adharma, Maa Durga’s blessing is always required. Shubho #Vijayadashami 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gOYYNeRsoc — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) October 5, 2022

Dussehra Quotes & Images

"Happy Dussehra" denotes victory of good over evil and there are two stories that are associated with the festival in Hindu mythology. It is said that it was on this day that Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle lasting for more than nine days.#दशहरा#Vijayadashamipic.twitter.com/93N14GpEph — Aniket Kadam (@Aniketkadam103) October 5, 2022

