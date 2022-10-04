Dussehra is a grand festival celebrated across India. Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on October 5. It marks the end of the 10-day Sharad Navratri festival and this day symbolizes the victory of good over evil since this was the day Lord Rama, who was an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was said to have defeated Ravana and rescued Devi Sita. This festival is widely celebrated in the northern, western and central states of India and an important event on this day is Ravan Dahan, when huge effigies of Ravana are burnt to the ground along with Meghanad and Kumbhakaran, who were his two brothers and people assemble as a community to watch Ravan Dahan, signifying the victory of good over evil. As you prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2022, here are wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with your loved ones on this day. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Vijayadashami.

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Dussehra 2022 Greetings and Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dussehra to You and Your Family. May Lord Ram Bless You With Strength and Courage To Follow the Path of Virtue and Righteousness.

Dussehra 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dusshera Signifies the Victory of Good Over Evil. May All the Evils in and Around You Vanish by the Virtue of the Goodness in and Around You. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s a Time for Celebration, a Time for Victory of Good Over Evil. Let Us Continue the Same True Spirit. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Festival Brighten Up Your Day and May You Have an Awesome Year Ahead. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2022 Greetings and Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Keep Showing You the Right Path and Always Help You Achieve Your Goals! Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes: Greetings and Messages To Share With Family and Friends on Ravan Dahan

