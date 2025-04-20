Easter Sunday 2025 is here and it is all about the springtime weather, pastel colours, egg hunts and more, as individuals celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. In New York City, the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is a major highlight, attracting tourists and festive enthusiasts alike. What makes the parade so captivating are the hats or bonnets—lavishly decorated, from the exquisite to the outlandish. Participants at NYC Easter Parade show up near St Patrick’s Cathedral on Easter Sunday to watch or saunter with the group up Fifth Avenue. So, how to watch the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival 2025 online? The Fifth Avenue Easter Parade begins at around 10:00 AM on Easter Sunday and runs until 4:00 PM. The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival 2025 in NYC is on April 20 and typically takes place between 49th and 57th Streets. You can watch the videos across popular local TV channels. In addition, live-streaming events are hosted by different YouTube channels on Parade Day for viewers to watch from home.

