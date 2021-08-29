Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna will be celebrated on August 30. Several traditions and rituals are associated with the Janmashtami celebration. However, applying Mehendi on the hands is considered to be one of the auspicious things to do for the Krishna Janmashtami festival. Thus, here we have listed a few beautiful Mehendi designs tutorial videos for the auspicious occasion. Take a look:

Janmashtami Special Mehendi Design

Easy Lord Krishna Mehendi Design

Unique And Attractive Mehendi Design

Arabic Mehendi Design For Janmashtami

