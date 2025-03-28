Religious authorities in Saudi Arabia will convene tomorrow evening, March 29, to confirm whether the crescent moon is visible. This moon sighting tradition will determine the date of the Eid 2025 celebration. Eid, also knwon as Eid al-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Fitr, is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month. If the moon is sighted on March 29, ongoing Ramadan month shall end and Shawwal would begin. Accordingly, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 on March 30, the first day of Shawwal. In case the moon is not sighted on March 29, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on March 30. Subsequently, Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

When Is Eid al-Fitr 2025 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia?

