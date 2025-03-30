Pakistan will celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31, after a shawwal crescent moon was sighted on Sunday. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee head Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon on March 30. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat in India News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Most Parts of India, Eid Ul Fitr on March 31.

Eid Ul Fitr To Be Celebrated in Pakistan on March 31

اسلام آباد، لاہور میں شوال کا چاند نظر آگیا، آج چاند رات ہوگی اور کل عید، میری طرف سے آپ کو دلی عید مبارک، خوش رہیں۔۔۔!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8O69z5ldD0 — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) March 30, 2025

Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Update

شوال کا چاند نظر آنے کا اعلان مرکزی رویت ہلال کمیٹی کے سربراہ مولانا عبد الخبیر آزاد نے کیا۔ تفصیلات: https://t.co/kKetN9IyuZ pic.twitter.com/2b2cz9K4uv — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) March 30, 2025

