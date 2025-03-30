Mumbai, March 30: Is Eid 2025 on March 31 or April 01 in India? The date of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, will be confirmed today (Chand Raat), March 30. In accordance with the tradition of moon sighting, a final announcement on the Eid 2025 date in India will be made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Moon sighting panels) in different cities. In this blog, LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Eid 2025 moon sighting reports from various Indian cities. Stay connected here with us to find fast and accurate live updates on the Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446) crescent's visibility and Eid Ul Fitr 2025 date in India.

The Islamic calendar, following lunar cycles, has months of either 29 or 30 days, depending on the crescent moon's appearance. Moon sighting panels, also known as Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, gather on the 29th day of each month to check the visibility of the crescent moon. They also record testomonies of Muslims who witnessed the crescent and then make a final announcement. A sighting marks the end of the current month and the beginning of a new one the next day. If the moon is not seen, the current month continues to 30 days, after which the new month commences. Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia Confirmed: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in KSA, Muslims To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on March 30.

When Is Chand Raat in India? When Is Eid 2025? Check Eid Ul Fitr Date

The 29th day of an Islamic month is called Chand Raat because on this evening visibility of the crescent moon (Chand) is checked. In India, Muslims started fasting for Ramadan or Ramzan month from March 02. Hence, today, March 30, marks the 29th of Ramzan or Chand Raat in India. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting: Check Eid al-Fitr Celebration Date in Different Countries.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in different cities will convene today to check if the crescent moon is visible. If the moon is sighted, Ramzan will end and Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446) shall commence. Accordingly, Eid, which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, shall fall on March 31. In case, the moon remains unsighted today, Ramzan shall complete 30 days on March 31. Subsequently, Muslims in India will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on April 01, the first day of Shawwal.