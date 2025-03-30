Eid al-Fitr also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast is one of the most joyous and significant holidays for Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. After a month of self-discipline, devotion and spiritual renewal, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 with much anticipation and gratitude. The holiday is a time for family gatherings, feasting and offering prayers of thanks to Allah for the strength to complete the fast. It is also a time to express gratitude, spread happiness and extend good wishes to loved ones, friends and the wider community. The day marks the culmination of Ramadan and the beginning of the next month in the Islamic lunar calendar, Shawwal. As Eid 2025 approaches, it is customary to send heartfelt Eid Mubarak 2025 wishes, Chand Raat Mubarak greetings, Eid al-Fitr wishes, messages, quotes and Eid-ul-Fitr HD wallpapers to friends, family and fellow Muslims, celebrating the spirit of unity, generosity and peace. Eid 2025: Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia Tomorrow, Check Tentative Eid-Ul-Fitr Date.

