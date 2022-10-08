Muslim community commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's birthday (SAW) during the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi al-Awwal. The occasion is celebrated with grandeur by the Sunni community on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi' al-awwal and on the 17th of Rabi' al-awwal by Shia Muslims. The event is also known as Eid-e-Milad, Nabi Day, Prophet's Birthday or Mawlid. The celebration of Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 will begin on Saturday, 8 October and end on Sunday, 9 October, in India. To pay tribute to the last Prophet of Islam, we have curated Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Mubarak wishes, Happy Mawlid greetings, Eid-e-Milad 2022 Mubarak images and quotes.

