Eid al-Fitr, known as the ‘festival of breaking the fast,’ marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month. It is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. This year, Eid al-Fitr 2024 is expected to take place on April 10 or April 11, depending on the moon sighting. It concludes the fasting period of Ramadan and begins the Shawwal month. During Eid, people warmly greet each other, saying 'Eid Mubarak,' for happiness and blessings. On this day, people wake up early in the morning and visit mosques for prayers. This is followed by visits to family and friends, where they enjoy delicious meals and have fun together. It's a time for bonding and spreading joy. Begin the celebrations by sharing your Eid Mubarak 2024 greetings in advance. Send heartfelt Eid Mubarak 2024 greetings, messages, quotes, wishes, images, and wallpapers to your loved ones. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Wishes and Eid Mubarak Images: Share Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings and Messages With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak Wishes

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Wallpapers

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Messages

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Greetings

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Images

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)