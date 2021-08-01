It’s Friendship Day today! Celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August, International Friendship Day is all about friends and their love. And if you are looking for the right caption to describe your friendship with your BFF when posting on Instagram next, do not worry, we got you covered. These fun Instagram captions, cute friendship quotes and sayings with beautiful images and HD wallpapers can also double up as perfect Happy Friendship Day 2021 greetings, wishes and messages.

Friendship Day 2021 Messages: In the Cookie of Life Friends Are the Chocolate Chips.

Friendship Day 2021 Messages: Good Friends Are Like Stars, You Don’t Always See Them, but You Know They’re Always There.

Friendship Day 2021 Messages: We’ve Been Friends for So Long I Can’t Remember Which One of Us Is the Bad Influence.

Friendship Day 2021 Messages: When You Can’t Look on the Brightside, I Will Sit With You in the Dark.

Friendship Day 2021 Messages: Best Friends Are the People You Can Do Anything and Nothing With and Still Have the Best Time.

Friendship Day 2021 Messages: There’s Nothing Better Than a Friend, Unless It Is a Friend With Chocolate.

Friendship Day 2021 Messages: A Good Friend Knows All Your Stories. A Best Friend Helped You Create Them.

