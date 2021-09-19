"Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!" India is heading towards the end of Ganeshotsav and the celebrations for Ganesh Visarjan 2021 have begun in full bloom. The Anant Chaturdashi or Ganpati Visarjan 2021 will be celebrated on September 19, Sunday. Devotees all over the country are looking forward to bidding a special goodbye to Lord Ganesha and celebrating the auspicious day with full zeal and fervour. So, we've got some lovely wishes and messaged for you to download. You can send these WhatsApp Greetings, SMS, HD Images, Wallpapers and Quotes to your loved ones and make their festival more remarkable.

Ganesh Visarjan Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Ganapati Maharaji Ki!

Ganesh Visarjan slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Ganpati Bappa Superstar.

Ganeshotsav (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Ganesh Visarjan to You and Your Family Members. May You Bid Him Farewell With the Most Beautiful Celebrations. Wishing You the Best of Festivities.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Facebook)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anant Chaturdashi Is Dedicated to the Ananta or Eternal Form of Lord Vishnu. May Lord Ananta Bless You With Lasting Peace and Happiness.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, May Ganpati Bappa Leave His Blessings and Love Behind To Fill Your Home With Happiness, Joy, Harmony, and Peace.

Ganesh Visarjan 2021 Messages

