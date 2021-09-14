It is day 5 of the 11-day Ganeshotsav festival in Maharashtra. The Hindu festival that began with Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 on September 10, Friday, is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour. One important part of the festivities is the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, popularly known as Ganesh Visarjan. They are done on 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days and 10 days after Ganesha Sthapana (or invocation of Lord Ganesha) at home or pandals. 5-Day Ganesh Visarjan 2021 is taking place on September 14, 2021. The day also marks Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan, marking the end of a three-day Maharashtra festival honouring Goddess Gauri. Apart from date and muhurat, we also bring you a bunch of Ganesh Visarjan 2021 wishes in Marathi, Ganesh Visarjan images in Marathi, slogans, quotes, WhatsApp status and a lot more. Ganpati Visarjan 2021 Dates: Know All the Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa and Anant Chaturdashi.

5-Day Ganapati Visarjan on September 14

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:30 AM to 02:06 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:38 PM to 05:10 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:10 PM to 09:38 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 11:06 PM to 03:30 AM, Sep 15

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana Muhurat - 07:05 AM to 06:42 PM

Ganesh Visarjan 2021 Messages in Marathi

Ganesh Visarjan Messages (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan Messages (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan Messages (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan Messages (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan Messages (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)