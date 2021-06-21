Gayatri Jayanti is one of the most important festivals among the Hindu community. It is celebrated by many across the country. The festival is observed on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month every year. It is widely believed that Goddess Gayatri was born on this date. This year Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on June 21. Now, netizens' are pouring in the latest Gayatri Jayanti 2021 wishes, messages, greetings, HD images, and wallpapers on Twitter to celebrate the auspicious occasion.
Gayatri Jayanti 2021 HD Image
#GayatriJayanti pic.twitter.com/qXUArDW5PI
— Dhawal Dudhaiya (@dhawaldudhaiya) June 20, 2021
Gayatri Jayanti 2021 Wish
ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः।
तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं।
भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि।
धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॥ pic.twitter.com/eCZZqWMTnU
— Hind Vishwa Guru ( हिन्द विश्व गुरु ) (@Hind_Vishwa) June 20, 2021
Gayatri Jayanti 2021 HD Wallpaper
ॐ भूर्भुवः स्व: तत्सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॥
हिन्दू संस्कृति की जन्मदात्री एवं सभी वेदों की माता ज्ञानदायनी माँ गायत्री जयंती के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। वेदमाता सभी पर अपना आशीष बनाए रखें।#GayatriJayanti pic.twitter.com/0mr70crlgu
— Yogeeraj gupta (@YogeerajGupta) June 20, 2021
Gayatri Jayanti 2021 Message
#GayatriJayanti is one of the most religious #Occasion in #India.
On the eve of this festival, devotees celebrate the #Birth of #GoddessGayatri who is regarded as the mother of all the #Vedas.#GoddessGayatri is often worshipped as the #Goddess of #Shiva,#Vishnu & #Brahma - Vedas pic.twitter.com/VFox7GDpUt
— 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐤 𝐊𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢 🇮🇳 (@ronakbkothari) June 20, 2021
Gayatri Jayanti 2021 Greeting
ॐ भूर्भुवः स्व: तत्सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॥
समस्त ज्ञान, बुद्धि, सौभाग्य दायक वेदमाता #गायत्री_जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#gayatrijayanti pic.twitter.com/5VPlQTucjj
— Narayansingh Chandana (@chandananrayan) June 20, 2021
