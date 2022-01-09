It is a special morning today. The country, especially states in north India, celebrates the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The celebration is called Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti or Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab or Guru Gobind Singh Ji Prakash Parv. This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 marks 356th Prakash Parv. People have already begun wishing one another with memorable quotes and sayings by the Sikh Guru, along with festive greetings and messages. To make it even more special, you can wish your loved ones Good Morning with quotes and images of Guru Govind Singh Ji. Here’s a collection of good morning images, good morning HD wallpapers, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab greetings, WhatsApp status video, SMS and more to celebrate the festival.

Good Morning Images and HD Wallpapers

Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Quotes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chirian Te Mein Baaz Tudaun, Gidran To Mein Sher Banaun, Sawa Lakh Se Ek Ladaun, Tabe Gobind Singh Naam Kahaun..!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sach Kaho Sun Leho Sabhe, Jin Prem Kio Tin Hee Prabh Paio!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Eh-Hey, Subh Karman Te Kabhu Na Taro, Na Daro Arr Soe Jabh Jaye Laro, Nischey Kar Apni Jit Karo!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mera Muj Me Kich Nai, Jo Kich Hai So Tera, Tera TujhKo Saunp Ke ..Kya Laage Mera..!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khalsa Mero Roop Hai Khaas, Khaalse Meh Hau Karau Nivaas, Khalsa Mero Mukh Hai Angaa, Khaalse Ke Haun Sad Sad Sangaa..!!

