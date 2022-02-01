Groundhog Day is celebrated every year on February 2. A groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil can predict how many more winter weeks will be seen in the future. The day derives from the tale that each year a groundhog will poke its head up out of its den at the beginning of February and if he sees its shadow in the morning then there will be six more weeks of winter. But if he doesn't, then early spring and above-average temperatures are on the way. The Livestream for the Groundhog prediction will begin between 7 and 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on different New Channels.

