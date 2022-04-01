In Maharashtra, the first day of the bright phase of the moon is called Gudhi Padwa in Marathi. According to the Hindu Calendar, the Konkani Hindus and Marathi people mark their New Year on the first day of Chaitra month. Marathi New Year 2022 will start on Saturday, 2nd April 2022. Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of the spring season and the reaping of rabi crops. If you wish to try out something different this Gudi Padwa, then look at this magnificent Mandala art. Mandalas represent the connection between our inner worlds and outer reality. Although it seems complicated, it's relatively easy once you know the steps. Gudi Padwa 2022 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Marathi New Year HD Images, Wallpapers, SMS, Quotes and Greetings To Send Wishes on Samvatsar Padvo.

Gudi Padwa 2022 Mandala Art

Classic Mandala Drawings For Marathi New Year 2022

Amazing Mandala Pattern For Gudi Padwa

