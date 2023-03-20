Latest Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa 2023: Gudi Padwa or Gudhi Padva is a new year Hindu celebration celebrated in the first Hindu month of Chaitra. Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated by Marathi and Konkani Hindus. On this day, Lord Rama came to Ayodhya after completing 14 years in exile, which signifies the victory of good over evil. In 2023, Gudi Padwa will be observed on Wednesday, March 22. On this day, people exchange greetings and decorate their houses with beautiful rangoli designs. As the preparation for the festive occasion has already started, here are special Gudi Padwa rangoli designs that you must try and celebrate the day with positive spirit and joy. When Is Gudi Padwa 2023? Know Date, Tithi, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi, Rituals and Significance of Marathi New Year Celebrations

Gudi Padwa Special rangoli Design:

Gudi Padwa special Intricate Rangoli Design:

Gudi Padwa Special Simple Rangoli Design for Beginners:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)