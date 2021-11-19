Sikh community across the world is celebrating the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day is also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab. The celebration revolves around remembering the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021, devotees can watch live streaming of Shabad Kirtan from Golden Temple on the YouTube channel of PTC Punjabi.

Watch The Live Streaming Of Celebrations From Golden Temple Here:

