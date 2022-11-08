Guru Nanak Jayanti or Baba Nanak's Prakash Utsav is a three-day festival celebrated with bliss and zeal by the Sikh community on Kartik Purnima. In Gurudwaras, Akhand Path is organised, a practice wherein the spiritual book of the Sikhs is read continuously for 48 hours. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be marked on Tuesday, 8 November, which is a public holiday. To share the greetings of the holy festival, we have compiled a set of Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 wishes in Punjabi, HD wallpapers, SMS and messages below. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab To Mark the Birth Anniversary of First Sikh Guru.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Greetings in Punjabi

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Guru Nanak Jayanti Messages

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Guru Nanak's Gurpurab 2022 Quotes

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 HD Images

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 SMS (File Image)

Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav 2022 SMS

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Significance Of Day Celebrated To Mark Birth Anniversary Of First Sikh Guru

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)