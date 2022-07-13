Guru Purnima 2022 is being celebrated across the country on July 13, Wednesday. The day marks the birth anniversary of Saint Veda Vyasa who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas. On this day, people thank their teachers and spiritual gurus for constant knowledge and enlightenment. Below, get Guru Purnima 2022 Messages and HD Images for free download online. Send Vyasa Purnima wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook status quotes & SMS to your close ones on this special day.

Watch Video to Get Guru Purnima 2022 Messages and HD Images For Free Download Online:

