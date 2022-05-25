Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022! The auspicious Hindu festival is dedicated to the Hindu god, Lord Hanuman. It marks his birth anniversary and is celebrated on different dates depending on the beliefs and traditions of the region. North India observed it in April but Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. Hence, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022 falls on May 25. To celebrate the day, here's a collection of Hanuman Jayanti greetings, Hanuman Jayanti 2022 images, Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi wishes, messages and HD wallpapers. There is also a WhatsApp status video, Facebook quotes and SMS to share with your family and friends.

