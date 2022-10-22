The festival of lights is here and people are already celebrating with Diwali parties, fairs and the decorations of their houses and workspaces. Before the main Diwali festival day, Choti Diwali is celebrated, which is also called Naraka Chaturdashi and represents eliminating darkness or evil with the power of goodness or light. It is believed that asura king Narakasura was killed on this day by Lord Krishna, Satyabhama and Goddess Kali. Choti Diwali 2022 will fall on the same day as Badi Diwali this year, on October 24, Monday. As you light your places with diyas, here are Choti Diwali 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your friends and family on Naraka Chaturdashi. Choti Diwali Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 With SMS, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Loved Ones.

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes and Naraka Chaturdashi Greetings

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: The Victory of Good Over Evil and the Celebration of Courage Too, May This Naraka Chaturdashi Bring, Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day of Choti Diwali!

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: Wishing You a Festive Season Full of Celebrations and Glory. Wishing You a Very Happy Choti Diwali With Your Family and Friends.

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Roop Chaudas Fill Your Heart With Enthusiasm and Joy, so That You Have a Sparking Naraka Chaturdashi. Wishing a Very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to Everyone.

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Naraka Chaturdashi Bring a Pot Full of Health, Wealth, and Life. May God Always Be With You and Bring an End to All Your Strife. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Image Reads: May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Filled With the Blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. Warm Wishes on Choti Diwali to Everyone.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes, Images and Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones This Choti Diwali

