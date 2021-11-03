Diwali 2021 will be celebarated on Thursday, November 4. Diwali, also known as Deepavali is the most important Hindu festival celebrated in India. On the occasion of the festival of lights, LatestLY brings its readers a collection of Happy Diwali 2021 greetings, Diwali wishes, Happy Diwali images, Shubh Deepawali HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, stickers and status to share with family and friends.

Here Are Happy Diwali 2021 Greetings:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)