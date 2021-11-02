The first day of Diwali, Dhanteras 2021, will fall on November 2, Tuesday. People buy new clothes, gold and silver coins, utensils and more to mark this auspicious occasion. Apart from this, devotees also perform puja to please Lord Dhanvantri, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. They also share beautiful wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, SMS, images and wallpapers with their loved ones. Wish you all a very Happy Dhanteras 2021.

