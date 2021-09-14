Engineers Day is celebrated in India every year on September 15. The day is observed to pay homage to one of India's finest engineers, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Engineers Day 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday. Mokshagundam Visvesaraya was born on September 15, 1861. To celebrate the special day one can send lovely wishes, greetings, quotes and HD images to all the engineers. Engineers Day 2021 in India: Know Date, History and Significance of Day Honouring M. Visvesvaraya, Respected Indian Civil Engineer.

Here Is The Video of Wishes And Greetings On The Engineers Day 2021:

