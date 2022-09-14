Engineer's Day is celebrated on September 15 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the first civil engineer of India. Also called Visvesvaraya Jayanti, the days is observed to honour all the engineers who've been the backbone of almost all the innovations that occur in the development of the country. So, celebrate Engineer's Day 2022 by sending WhatsApp messages, Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2022 quotes, HD images & Engineer's Day wallpapers to your friends and family. Download Happy Engineer’s Day 2022 wishes and greetings for free online. Engineer’s Day 2022 in India Date & Significance: Know All About Honouring the Contributions of Engineers on Visvesvaraya Jayanti

Happy Engineer’s Day 2022 Wishes

Engineer's Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: In Honour of Engineer's Day, I Want To Appreciate the Fantastic, Brilliant, and Creative Engineer Inside You Who Is Always Striving To Come Up With Something New.

Engineer's Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: At Its Core, Engineering Is the Application of Science to the Discovery of Original, Workable Solutions. Cheers to Engineers!

Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: Engineering Encompasses Moral Studies of Intellectual Life in Addition to the Study of 45 Disciplines. Happy Engineer's Day!

Engineer's Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: Happy Engineer's Day to All the Engineers. We Salute Your Great Ideas and Innovations That Have Truly Changed Our Lives.

Engineer's Day 2022 Quotes & WhatsApp Status Video: Celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti by sharing Wishes, Greetings & HD Images

