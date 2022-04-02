The biggest community of Kashmiri Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their New Year's Day, Navreh, on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada or the first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Chaitra. People prepare Navreh special thali which consist of dried and fresh flowers, wye herb, curd, wheat cake, bread new grass, walnuts, pen, ink container, gold and silver coins, almanac, cooked rice and scroll that is uncovered on the day of Navreh according to the tithi. After seeing the thali, each person of the family takes a walnut to be thrown into a river as a sign of thanksgiving. As we celebrate the Kashmiri New Year 2022, we have curated HD images, quotes, SMS, messages, greetings and quotes for your special ones. Navreh or Kashmiri New Year 2022 Date: Know Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Dedicated to Hindu Goddess Sharika.

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Navreh Abhinandan. I Pray that Goddess Sharika Blesses Everyone with Strength, Happiness, and Wealth on the Beautiful Occasion of Kashmiri New Year 2022.

HD Image Reads: Happy Navreh 2022

Facebook Status Reads: On the Pious Occasion of Kashmiri New Year, Here's Sending Across My Sincere Prayers. May Goddess Sharika Bless You With Endless Happiness & Good Health.

HD Image Reads: On This Auspicious Occasions of Navreh 2022, May You Be Endowed With Happiness, Health And Wealth. Happy Kashmiri New Year.

