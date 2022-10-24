Diwali ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! The country celebrates one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals of Deepawali on October 24, Monday. The day is marked to welcome Maa Lakshmi and seek her blessings for a satisfactory and healthy life. Devotees perform Laxmi Puja or Lakshmi Poojan to mark the significance of the traditional festival. As you observe Lakshmi Puja on this festive day, wish Shubh Deepawali by sending beautiful wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook quotes & HD wallpapers to your friends and relatives. Forward Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022 messages and Goddess Laxmi photos that we present to you below!

Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022 Messages and Goddess Laxmi Photos

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Happy Laxmi Poojan, May Friends and Family Be Always Near, Maa Lakshmi Will Take Care of Each Problem and Every Fear.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Bless You With Happiness All The Year Through! Wishing You a Happy Laxmi Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Thoughts, Sweet Words, Lakshmi Pujan Is an Auspicious Day. Today I Ask Goddess Lakshmi To Send a Blank Cheque Your Way. Happy Laxmi Poojan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May the Sparkles of Fireworks and Cheers of Diwali Festivities Brighten the Coming Year for You. Happy Deepavali to You and Your Family.” – Unknown

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May You Enjoy the Festive Season of Diwali With Your Family and Friends and Welcome Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi Into Your Life. Happy Diwali.” – Unknown

