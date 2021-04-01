Happy Odisha Day 2021! Also known as Odisha Divas or Utkala Dibasa, the day is celebrated every year on April 1 to commemorate the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised independently. On this day Twitter sees Utkala Dibasa Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Telegram Photos & Signal Images take over. Check:

Odisha The land of temples as they say But its more than this. A culturally rich place with great hospitality. The state whose achievements are less talked about but more visible on ground . Happy #UtkalDiwas to evryone #JaiJagannath#UtkalaDibasa#odishaday pic.twitter.com/Gycp8dch7X — Suraj Swain (@Surajswain123) April 1, 2021

Happy Odisha Day 2021

Odisha Day, also known as Utkala Divas, is celebrated on 1st April across Odhisa in the memory of formation of the sate as a separate province on 1 April 1936. This year marks the 84th Utkal Divas or the foundation day of Odisha.#April1#Odhisa Day pic.twitter.com/OzaUSDxzwF — Tarun Singh Bandral (@bandral_tarun) April 1, 2021

Utkala Dibasa

#UtkalaDivas is celebrated to commemorate the foundation day of our state Odisha on 1st April. Best wishes to all sisters and brothers of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Divas.#BandeUtkalaJanani#destobikes #happyutkaldivas #utkaldivas2021 #odishaday #Odisha pic.twitter.com/fcgmGXWUfL — Desto - Bike Taxi (@destobike) April 1, 2021

