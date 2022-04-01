The first day of April will be observed as Odisha Day or Utkal Diwas or Utkala Dibasa. On April 1, 1936, the Odisha state became a separate province, after disassociating itself from Bihar and Bengal. To commemorate the date, people participate in different cultural activities and competitions organised by the state government. Thousands of shops decorated with lights and colourful Jhankis make this festival more beautiful. To observe the 87th foundation day of the state, we have brought to you greetings, WhatsApp stickers, HD images, quotes, SMS, Facebook status, and Telegram photos below. Odisha Day or Utkal Diwas 2022: Date, History And Significance Of Celebrating the 87th Foundation Day of the State.

