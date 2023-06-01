LGBTQIA+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, and more. June is celebrated as Pride Month each year to recognize the LGBTQIA+ community in our society. This year Pride Month starts on Thursday, June 1. In order to mark the start of Pride Month 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled some wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp messages, and images for you to share and celebrate. Pride Month 2023 Date, Theme and Significance: Know All About the Day That Celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgenders.

Happy LGBT Pride Day 2022 Wishes:

June Pride Month 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: I Believe That No One Should Ever Have To Choose Between a Career We Love and Living Our Lives With Authenticity and Integrity – Selisse Berry

Pride Month 2023 Message:

Pride Month Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Being Gay Is Like Glitter, It Never Goes Away – Lady Gaga

Quotes on Queer Community

Pride Month Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: I’m Living by Example by Continuing On With My Career and Having a Full, Rich Life, and I Am Incidentally Gay. – Portia DeRossi

LGBT Pride Images

Pride Month Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: So Let Me Be Clear: I’m Proud To Be Gay, and I Consider Being Gay Among the Greatest Gifts God Has Given Me. – Tim Cook

