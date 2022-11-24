Happy Thanksgiving Day 2022! The Thanksgiving tradition in the United States of America started as early as the 1500s, and it has evolved into an annual holiday where people come together to spend some quality time and enjoy the elaborate Thanksgiving dinner meal, which includes Turkey and side dishes like mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, fall vegetables and pumpkin pie among others. People also host dinner at their places on this day or get invitations from a generous group to enjoy a hearty meal. Send these Happy Thanksgiving 2022 quotes and messages to everyone you are thankful for on this day as greetings, wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Thanksgiving 2022 Food Coma Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes To Share As You Lie Down After a Hearty Meal on Turkey Day.

Happy Thanksgiving 2022 Quotes and Messages

Thanksgiving 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: May This Year Be Full of Hopes and Faith for You. Wishing You Blessed Times With Your Family and Friends. Wishing You a Very Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Every Day Be Filled With God’s Uncountable Blessings, Memorable Moments and Happiness. Wishing You a Blessed Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Thanksgiving Is a Time of Reflection for All Our Blessings. Your Friendship Counts for So Much. Have a Joyous Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Thanksgiving! As I Take Time To Give Thanks for Many Blessings in My Life, I Want To Let You Know How Grateful I Am That You Are One of Them.

Thanksgiving 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: I Hope Your Thanksgiving Table Is Full of Your Favorite Food and Surrounded by Your Favorite People.

