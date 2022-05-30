The holy occasion of Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha when women worship Lord Vishnu and the Banyan tree. Devotees ask the blessing of mother Savitri for a happy married life. Married women observe a strict fast and follow 16 steps to get ready, known as 16 shringaar to ensure the good health and long life of their husbands. People often paint a Banyan tree on wood or plate with turmeric or sandalwood paste and perform Puja for the next three days. Here's our collection of wishes, greetings and HD images of Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 that will be marked on 30th May. Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Vrat Katha: From Significance to Puja Vidhi, Everything About the Auspicious Festival of Savitri Brata.

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wishes

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Image Reads: On the Holy Occasion of Vat Savitri Vrat, May Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva Shower You With Their Blessings. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family on This Auspicious Day.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 HD Wallpapers

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival of Vat Savitri Puja Fill Your Married Life With Immense Love.

Vat Savitri Puja Images

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Pic Reads: The Festival of Vat Savitri Vrat Symbolises Love and Marital Bliss Between Husband and Wife. Heartfelt Wishes For the Auspicious Occasion.

Vat Savitri Vrat Greetings

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Image Reads: I Pray to the Almighty to Keep You and Your Spouse Healthy and Happy. Happy Vat Savitri Vrat.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 WhatsApp SMS

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Dear Husband, I Keep the Vat Savitri Vrat to Pray for Your Long and Healthy Life. May the Love Between Us Deepen With Every Passing Day.

