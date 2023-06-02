Happy Vasak Day 2023. Singapore is observing Vesak Day on June 2, Friday, marking the birthday of Lord Buddha. It is also recognised as a national holiday. On this auspicious day, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong extended festive greetings to Buddhists. Netizens, too, chimed in to wish each other on this special day of Vesak. They are sharing Vesak Day 2023 greeting, Vesak Day images, Vesak Day HD wallpapers and messages to observe the day.

Happy Vesak Day

This long weekend, we would like to wish our followers who celebrate the occasion a peaceful and happy Vesak Day! pic.twitter.com/oHvsTlRevP — Difference Engine (@DEcomics_Sg) June 2, 2023

Wishing You a Blessed Vesak Day

Happy Vesak Day to all fellow Buddhists! May all sentient beings be free from sorrow and the causes of sorrow. May all be well and happy. #buddhism #vesak pic.twitter.com/Lp9TrDrOUy — Samuel Tan Chong Wooi (@samuelcwtan) June 2, 2023

Thank God For All The Blessings

Happy Vesak day, thank god for the blessings pic.twitter.com/SHnCrTzHEL — Vinod (@VinodxAshwam) June 2, 2023

Vesak Day Blessings

Happy Vesak Day to all Buddhists 🪷 pic.twitter.com/6HC0SlWXAu — Anthony Ong (@AnthonyOng0309) June 2, 2023

Vesak Day Greetings

Buddhists in Singapore and the world over celebrate the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha on Vesak Day, a time of joy☺, peace😇 and reflection. Happy Vesak Day! pic.twitter.com/X8BSZko3HO — drinkeveryday1987 (@NaturalFruits88) June 2, 2023

