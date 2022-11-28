Vivah Panchami is an auspicious Hindu festival which marks the wedding anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita as it is believed that they got married on this day. It falls on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsha month and will be celebrated on November 28, Monday, in 2022. Devotees visit Ram-Sita temples on this day and perform all the rituals or they worship these idols at home. This is believed to be a very auspicious day and devotees perform the wedding rituals of Lord Shri Rama and Mata Sita with garlands and Aarti and even Bhog is served at the end of the rituals. On this auspicious day, share Vivah Panchami 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Vivah Panchami 2022 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Importance of the Day That Celebrates the Wedding Anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

