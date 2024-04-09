Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Wishes and Selamat Hari Raya Puasa Greetings: Eid al-Fitr is very important for Muslims since it marks the end of the fast and the holy month of Ramadan. In Singapore, people refer to Eid al-Fitr as Hari Raya Aidilfitri. It is also called Hari Raya Puasa or Eid al-Fitr. During Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Singapore, families eagerly anticipate coming together to celebrate. The day begins with special prayers at the mosque, where people seek blessings and forgiveness. Afterwards, families gather for a hearty feast, indulging in traditional dishes like ketupat, lemang, and rendang. Gift-giving is also a significant part of the celebrations. People greet each other ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ or ‘Eid Mubarak.’ Throughout the day, families visit relatives and friends' homes. The celebrations continue well into the evening, with some families hosting elaborate dinners and parties. Overall, Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Singapore is a time of warmth, togetherness, and gratitude, where families come together to celebrate their faith, culture, and heritage in the spirit of love and unity. Join in the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 celebrations by sharing images, wallpapers, quotes, messages, wishes, and greetings with your loved ones. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Wishes and Eid Mubarak Images: Share Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings and Messages With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Messages

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Greetings

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Wishes

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hari Raya Puasa Images and Messages

Selamat Hari Raya Puasa (File Image)

Eid Mubarak HD Wallpapers

Eid (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)