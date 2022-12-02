This global event organised by the United Nations General Assembly in 1986 is marked to highlight the contemporary forms of slavery like trafficking, sexual exploitation, child labour, forced marriage and forced recruitment for children in armed conflict, among others. This day is all about spreading awareness and it gives an opportunity to all countries to protect and uphold the rights of victims and survivors of slavery. Stakeholders around the world, which include trade unions, civil society and human rights institutions, focus on how societies can be encouraged to eradicate slavery and different forms of discrimination against vulnerable groups on this day. On this International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, messages and sayings with everyone you know. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Raising Awareness About Prevalent Forms of Slavery.

Slavery Can Only Be Abolished by Raising the Character of the People Who Compose the Nation, and That Can Be Done Only by Showing Them a Higher One. – Maria Weston Chapman

Knowledge Makes a Man Unfit To Be a Slave. – Frederick Douglass

Those Who Deny Freedom to Others, Deserve It Not for Themselves. – Abraham Lincoln

You May Choose To Look the Other Way but You Can Never Say Again That You Did Not Know. – William Wilberforce

Whenever I Hear Anyone Arguing for Slavery, I Feel a Strong Impulse To See It Tried On Him Personally. – Abraham Lincoln

