International Tea Day is here, a day dedicated to your favourite beverage – chai! If you’re a chai lover, what are you waiting for. Pick a cup of tea and start wishing your fellow chai lovers with these warm greetings and quotes about tea celebrating International Tea Day 2021. International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21, according to the United Nations. So, here’s a collection of Happy Tea Day 2021 wishes, quotes about tea that are perfect for Instagram captions and Facebook statuses. Happy International Tea Day, guys!

1. You Can Never Get a Cup of Tea Large Enough or a Book Long Enough to Suit Me.” - C.S. Lewis

2. “Drink Your Tea Slowly and Reverently, As if It Is the Axis on Which the World Earth Revolves – Slowly, Evenly, Without Rushing Toward the Future.” - Thich Nhat Hanh, the Miracle of Mindfulness

3. “Tea to the English Is Really a Picnic Indoors.”- Alice Walker

4. “Thank God for Tea! What Would the World Do Without Tea! How Did It Exist? I Am Glad I Was Not Born Before Tea.” - Sydney Smith, a Memoir of the Rev. Sydney Smith

5. “Tea Is Like the Whole World in a Small Cup.” - Zhanna Koiviola

