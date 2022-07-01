Puri Rath Yatra or Chariot Festival is organised every year from the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, with all traditional rituals on the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month as per the Hindu calendar. This year Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 1 July. To mark the blissful occasion, thousands of devotees gather to seek blessings from Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balbhadra (Balaram) and sister Subhadra. In the yatra, three huge golden wooden chariots are pulled by the people through the streets of Puri to the Gundicha temple. Here's our compilation of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 images, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra messages, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 wishes, Happy Rath Yatra 2022 greetings, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra HD wallpapers images, SMS and quotes. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Chariot Festival and Get Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Festival Held in Odisha.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Messages

Jagannath Puri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Baba Jagannath! May Mahaprabhu Bless You and Your Family With Triumph in Every Field and Endless Happiness on This Holy Occasion of Rath Yatra.

Greetings For Puri Ratha Yatra 2022

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! On The Occasion of The Chariot Festival May You Be Blessed With Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra, and Subhadra's Choicest Blessings.

Shri Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Wallpapers

Jagannath Puri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: The More Faith You Have in God, the Less Pain You Shall Feel While Pulling the Golden Chariot. Invest Your Power in God and Get Back All the Blessings On The Festival of Jagannath Ratha Yatra.

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Images

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: Puri Rath Yatra 2022. I Wish That Lord Jagannath Bless You With Good Fortune And Shower You With Virtue of Truth.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 SMS

Jagannath Puri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: As Lord Jagannath Begins His Spiritual journey, Let Us All Head in the Direction of Eternal Peace and Joy. May There Be Peace and May We Get Blessed by Lord Jagannath.

Watch Video to Get Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes: Images, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate the Chariot Festival in Puri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)