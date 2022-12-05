Kannada Hanuman Jayanti is observed in the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month. It is also known as Hanuman Vratham. Different parts of the country observe Hanuman Jayanti on different days. Since it is difficult to trace the exact date of Hanuman Jayanti, people observe the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman as per their religious beliefs. Lord Hanuman was an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and is a very prominent personality in the Hindu epic Ramayana. While people in North India celebrate Hanuman Jayanti during Chaitra Purnima, in Tamil Nadu, it is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya. On this Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022, share these wishes and greetings as images, HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp messages with all your loved ones. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi Dos and Don’ts: From Hanuman Chalisa to Mantras, Ways To Manifest Good Luck & Prosperity on This Day.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Images (File Image)

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Messages

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Images

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)