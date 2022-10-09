Kojagiri Puja is widely celebrated in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam as a religious festival devoted to the Goddess of wealth, knowledge and prosperity, Devi Lakshmi. The harvest festival falls on the day of Sharad Purnima on the Full Moon night of the Hindu month Ashwin. People also stay awake all night on the day of Kojagiri Purnima as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi descends on Earth on occasion. Kojagiri Puja 2022 will be marked on Sunday, 9 October. The celebration begins in the early hours of the morning. People also draw rangolis on the entrance or front yard as the art made with vibrant powdered colour is considered auspicious during any festival. We have compiled Kojagiri Puja 2022 rangoli ideas and styles below that you watch and draw easily.

